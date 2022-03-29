EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has named Melissa Edwards as the permanent principal at Nelson Elementary.

The hiring was approved on March 28, 2022, by the District #7 Board of Education.

Edwards will assume her role starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Edwards has served in the interim principal position at Nelson since December 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ms. Edwards provided a seamless transition to Nelson earlier this year and has proven herself as a talented and passionate school leader,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We look forward to her continuing to provide leadership and support for the students and staff at Nelson.”

Edwards joined District #7 prior to the 2020-21 school year as an assistant principal at Liberty Middle School. She previously spent 13 years in the Alton School District, including seven years as an assistant principal at Alton High School. Edwards began her career in education as an eighth-grade math teacher at Alton.

“I’m incredibly honored to be a part of the Nelson family,” Edwards said. “Students learn and grow so much at the primary level and I’m excited to be a part of their educational journey and look forward to developing a thriving community of learners at Nelson Elementary!”

Edwards holds a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is currently pursuing her education specialist degree from SIUE.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: