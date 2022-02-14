Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Melissa and Scott from Brighton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 22, 2008

Briefly Describe First Date: Went to Fazoli's, then to Riverbend Billards

Date Married: June 19, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Being with family and friends, throwing BBQ Parties, going out on the motorcycle down the Great River Road.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Love, trust, and communication are key.