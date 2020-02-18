MELHS's Jakob Schroeder Finishes With 27 Wins on Season, School Record
EDWARDSVILLE - Jakob Schroeder concluded a remarkable season for Metro East Lutheran High School this past weekend in the Vandalia Wrestling Sectional.
Schroeder was pinned Friday night by Caleb Mays of Anna Jonesboro and then was pinned by Darion Miller of Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday and was eliminated.
Schroeder had an outstanding season with a 27-14 mark. Schroeder's 27 wins is a MELHS school record for one individual wrestling season.
Attached is a picture from the sectional - from left - Jake Fiudo - teammate, Skylar Swan-Henson, Coach Tim Muther and Jakob Schroeder.