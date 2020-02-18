Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Jakob Schroeder concluded a remarkable season for Metro East Lutheran High School this past weekend in the Vandalia Wrestling Sectional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schroeder was pinned Friday night by Caleb Mays of Anna Jonesboro and then was pinned by Darion Miller of Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday and was eliminated.

Schroeder had an outstanding season with a 27-14 mark. Schroeder's 27 wins is a MELHS school record for one individual wrestling season.

Attached is a picture from the sectional - from left - Jake Fiudo - teammate, Skylar Swan-Henson, Coach Tim Muther and Jakob Schroeder.