BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 66, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: A 22-3 second quarter put Metro East Lutheran ahead 31-12 after a 9-9 opening period and helped the Knights run out 66-43 winners over the Oilers in a Prairie State Conference clash at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

MEL went to 13-12 on the year, 1-2 in the PSC; the Oilers fell to 7-19 overall, 1-4 in the league.

Noah Coddington led the Knights with 16 points, followed by J.J. Schwartz with 14 points, Braden Woolsey with 13 points, Damonte Bean with eight and Zach Crank seven. The Oilers were led by Jamie Roustio's 18 points and nine rebounds, with Zach Wells adding eight and Joel Bisek seven.

MEL closes out its regular season at Mount Olive Friday night, while the Oilers finish the schedule at Greenville Friday night.

