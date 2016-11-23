ROXANA 67, DUPO 32: Roxana got out to a 22-8 quarter-time lead on Dupo and ran out to a 67-32 win in the Shells' opener at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic in Edwardsville Tuesday night.

The 1-0 Shells meet up with Gillespie at 5:30 p.m. today at MEL's Hooks Gym to complete pool play.

“We’re relying a lot on kids who’ve been in the program and know how to win,” Roxana Coach Mark Biggs said. “We’re hoping that every game of this season, we learn a little bit from ourselves and make those small strides to get better.”

Zach Golenor led the Shells with 28 points, with Cody McMullin adding 17 and Zach Haas and Jacob Magurie nine each.

“Zach has got a high basketball IQ. He’s a very intelligent kid about knowing when to bull back the reigns or knowing to go a little bit harder,” Biggs said. “He’s a very unselfish player so we expect him to do a lot of other things that don’t show up on the books.”

Cody Richardson led the Tigers with eight points.





ODIN 69, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 57: A 17-8 final quarter for Odin helped them run out 69-57 winners over East Alton-Wood River in a pool-play game of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic at MEL's Hooks Gym Tuesday.

The 0-1 Oilers meet Waterloo Gibault at 7 p.m. today at Hooks Gym to finish off pool play in the tournament.

“Things started to fall apart at the beginning,” EAWR coach Kyle Duncan said. “We needed to play a lot better defense tonight. We let it slip away and it was a struggle at the end.”

Jake Roustio led the Oilers with 18 points with Hunter Hall adding eight and Christian Hunter seven.

Seth Nix led Odin with 21 points, with Lucas Shaffer scoring 19.



MADISON 57, BUNKER HILL 48: Cameron Jamison scored 16 points to lead Madison to a 57-48 win over Bunker Hill in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Tuesday night.

The Minutemen fell to 0-2 on the season and will enter Bronze Bracket play Friday.

Dane Sellers led the Minutemen with 16 points, with Storm Coffman adding 12 and Chase Williams six.

Earl Green added 10 points for the Trojans and Kendall Kennedy 12.

OTHER GAMES TUESDAY

Marissa 58, Litchfield 50

Freeburg 52, Valmeyer 24

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Valmeyer vs. Metro East Lutheran JV, 5 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Gillespie vs. Roxana, 5:30 p.m. (Hooks Gym)

Staunton vs. Marquette Catholic, 6:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

East Alton-Wood River vs. Waterloo Gibault, 7 p.m. (Hooks Gym)

Piasa Southwestern vs. Madison, 8 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Marissa vs. Metro East Lutheran, 8:30 p.m. (Hooks Gym)Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

