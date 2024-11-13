EDWARDSVILLE – The theatre department from Metro-East Lutheran High School presented an evening of family friendly comedy with its production of “Cheaper by the Dozen" this past Friday and Saturday at MELHS.

Based on a true story, “Cheaper by the Dozen” follows the Gilbreth clan, a family of 12 children living in New Jersey in the 1920s. The family is run by a father who is an efficiency expert and seeks to run his household with the same systems and competence he uses in work, often with entertaining results.

“It was a quirky comedy about a father who is obsessed with organization and the most efficient way to get things done – not only in work but also in his household,” said Ben Ettling, who is student director of the production. “It creates an awkward tension as his daughters prepare to start their dating lives.”

Ettling, who is a senior at MELHS, co-directed the show along with Judy Brown, director of the MELHS theatre program. The show featured Henry Schumacher as Mr. Gilbreth, Rebekah Lindsey as Mrs. Gilbreth, Ella Schnare as Ernestine, Ganyn Krausz as Frank, Ryan Sullivan as Jackie, Micah Lindsey as Dan, Conor Jones as Bill, Isaiah Schnare as Fred, Kathren Wright as Ann, Lily Girardin as Lillian, Katelyn Swenson as Martha, Samantha Loethen as Mrs. Fitzgerald, Micheal Swenson as Dr. Burton and Joe Scales, Sofia Schwartzkopf as Miss Brill, and Christian Greer as Larry.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

