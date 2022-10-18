EDWARDSVILLE – Silas Curtis, a senior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has earned the distinction of being named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Semifinalists are selected based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The students with the highest scores in each state qualify to become semifinalists, a distinction earned by less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

“I’m honored to receive this award, and I’m looking forward to college and beyond,” said Curtis, who is the son of Heath and Rebekah Curtis of Worden, Ill.

Curtis now can compete to become a National Merit Finalist. This award is based on factors such as the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities and honors and awards received. Curtis must submit an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm his earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Finalists compete for $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded in the spring. In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for the finalists.

“We strive for academic excellence at Metro-East Lutheran High School, and we are always pleased to see our students, like Silas, excelling in their academic pursuits,” said Dr. Jay Krause, principal of MELHS.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to https://www.melhs.org/

