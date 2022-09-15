EDWARDSVILLE - It’s been a good week for the Metro-East Lutheran High School soccer team with two wins in the past two days.

On Monday, the Knights defeated Carlyle despite being short two players. With several players out due to illness, MELHS was only able to field nine players for the game, with Carlyle playing with a full squad of 11.

Senior Elijah Schlessinger scored two goals for the night, and sophomore Jack Schwarz and junior Carter Pryor each scored one, bringing the game’s final score to 4-2.

On Tuesday, the Knights played East Alton-Wood River at home and came away with a 7-1 win. Schwarz and Schlessinger scored three goals each, and sophomore Adam Esker scored one.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The team’s passing and communication has really improved,” said Mike Dennis, head coach. “They have learned to trust each other and play as a team, and it shows. They were relaxed and focused, chatting it up and encouraging each other like pros.”

This year has been an uphill battle for the Knights, Dennis said. The team lost eight seniors who graduated last year, and at the beginning of the season, it wasn’t clear if there would be enough players to field a team.

“These boys love playing soccer,” Dennis said. “They grew this team on their own by recruiting more players. They have put in the hard work practicing and training and have played some tough games against great opponents. They have hit the field even outnumbered and have worked hard to improve every time they are together. That’s teamwork.”

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: