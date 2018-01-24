MELHS slips by Roxana boys 68-61, Knights' Harris explodes for 27 points
ROXANA - The Metro East Lutheran-Roxana boys basketball game turned out to be a tight one, but Larry Harris exploded for 27 points to pace the Knights to a 68-61 victory over the Shells.
Jacob Golenor paced Roxana with 21 points, followed by Gavin Huffman with 17 points. Jonah Wilson also contributed 10 points for MELHS.
The Knights led 11-10 at the end of one and 31-26 at the half.
MELHS improved to 10-12 overall with the win; Roxana dropped to 4-17, but continues to show improvement as the season continues on. MEHLS has beaten the Shells twice in the season.
Roxana hosts Carlinville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while MELHS continues at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a contest at Our Christ Our Rock.
