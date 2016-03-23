EDWARDSVILLE – Both Metro East Lutheran's and Alton's boys volleyball programs are in their third year.

That being said, the Knights have players who have experience playing volleyball; Alton's volleyball players are, for the most part, still learning the game.

That difference in experience may have been a factor as the Knights swept the Redbirds 25-14, 25-16 in a non-conference match Tuesday evening at MEL's Hooks Gym.

“We have only one returning starter” from last year's Redbirds, said AHS coach Daniel Campbell. “We have a couple who returned who played last year, but we have one true starter that returned; I have a freshman I (put) out there at the last minute, a second who did very well for me, there are a couple of sophomores out there who are playing.

“We're just a young, raw team, which I'm OK with. The varsity may struggle a little bit this year, but we're so young, I'm looking for the near-future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That's not to say everything didn't go well for the Redbirds. “We had some positive notes; we were talking and moving,” Campbell said, “we started hitting, we started blocking. I think you'll see more progression throughout the season.”

“This is our third year for the program,” said Knight coach Jason Batty. “They've (the Knights) started as freshmen and sophomores and they've been together for the past three years. They're coming together.

“The experience helps; they've gotten used to each other, knew their little ins and outs and things like that. We've jelled a lot quicker than we have in the past.”

The Knights' AJ Risavy has played a key role for MEL in the setter role; he's become a team leader and sort of a coach on the floor. “He plays hard, he knows the game; he's an asset. It's nice to have a general out there who can take charge.”

Batty believes the Knights look strong, even though they took a three-game win at Granite City the night before in their season-opener. “We look strong,” Batty said. “We started off a little sluggish, but we picked it up in the second and third game against Granite City.

“I think we're starting to find our groove now; I don't think we've hit it full yet, but I think we're starting to get into it.”

Risavy had 18 assists for the Knights, with Nathaniel Partelow scoring five kills, Braden Woolsey three kills, Stephen Korte nine digs and three aces on serve on the night. The Knights are off until Monday, when they travel to south St. Louis County for a match at Mehlville.

More like this: