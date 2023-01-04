Listen to the story

JERSEY 54, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 48: Metro-East scored eight points in a 90-second span in a furious rally, but came up short by a 54-48 margin as Jersey's boys' basketball team won at Hooks Gym.

Jaxon Brunaugh led the Panthers with 14 points, while Francis Vogel scored 13 points, and Drake Goetten added 11 points.

Kaleb Williams led the Knights with 14 points, while Mikal Bell had 10 points, Thijson Heard scored nine points and Drew Suhre added eight points.

Jersey is now 10-5, while Metro-East goes to 3-10.

Other Scores

In other games played on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic won at Hillsboro 68-61, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Civic Memorial 68-60 and Father McGivney Catholic won at Valmeyer 59-50.

