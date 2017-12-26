EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School’s Journey to the Manger event showcased some strong arts/drama club performances once again and was a perfect start Friday night to the Christmas weekend.

MELHS fine arts teacher Zach Schnare coordinates the program and said this is the second year for the program and he had not only parent volunteers, but several non-drama students helping with the event.

“We had some sports players and other students assisting and they ended up loving it,” he said. “The MELHS Fine Arts Booster Club runs this each year. We were looking for another avenue to raise funds and I proposed doing something like this. Everything is all donated and funds come in through free-will donations.”

The stations inside MELHS on Friday were one of Mary and an angel, Mary and Elizabeth, Mary, Joseph and an innkeeper and a live nativity. Students were stationed to perform the roles at each station as people browsed through the school. Zac Brumbaugh is the band teacher who took part and Elizabeth O'Dell is president of the MELHS Fine Arts Boosters.

In addition to the live nativity and other stations, MELHS orchestra and vocal students also performed. Hand-crafted gifts made by MELHS art students were also available in addition to the plates of cookies and sweets for Christmas.

