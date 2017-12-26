EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School’s Journey to the Manger event showcased some strong arts/drama club performances once again and was a perfect start Friday night to the Christmas weekend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MELHS fine arts teacher Zach Schnare coordinates the program and said this is the second year for the program and he had not only parent volunteers, but several non-drama students helping with the event.

“We had some sports players and other students assisting and they ended up loving it,” he said. “The MELHS Fine Arts Booster Club runs this each year. We were looking for another avenue to raise funds and I proposed doing something like this. Everything is all donated and funds come in through free-will donations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The stations inside MELHS on Friday were one of Mary and an angel, Mary and Elizabeth, Mary, Joseph and an innkeeper and a live nativity. Students were stationed to perform the roles at each station as people browsed through the school. Zac Brumbaugh is the band teacher who took part and Elizabeth O'Dell is president of the MELHS Fine Arts Boosters.

In addition to the live nativity and other stations, MELHS orchestra and vocal students also performed. Hand-crafted gifts made by MELHS art students were also available in addition to the plates of cookies and sweets for Christmas.

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union's Eagles of the Month Highlights Academic and Arts Excellence
Yesterday
Hayner Library Helps Community with Fine Amnesty Program, Crayon Donation and Cooling Center
Jul 25, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran Students Travel To Costa Rica For A Week Of Service
May 1, 2025
YouthBuild Students Build/Donate Little Art and Book Libraries
Sep 7, 2025
Collinsville School District Honors Three Decades of Service
Aug 20, 2025

 