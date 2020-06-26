EDWARDSVILLE - Those in Illinois or out of state who wish to watch the Metro East Lutheran High School graduation live on Saturday, will have the opportunity on RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com

Tune in at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, to RiverBender.com or EdGlenToday.com for live coverage of the MELHS 2020 graduation:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1149 The video production is courtesy of Scott Miller.

The official MELHS graduation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, MELHS is following elaborate social distancing and will have masks in place for the event, MELHS Principal Dr. Jay Krause said.

“Everybody but one from the graduating class will be present,” Dr. Krause said. “The one who can’t attend is an exchange student from Italy. The graduates will be spread six-feet away on the football field for social distancing. Parents will be able to use the bleachers and lawn chairs and in the parking lot we will have a transmitter carrying a signal from the graduation to 88.3 on the FM dial for those who want to stay in their cars.”

Dr. Krause stressed MELHS was limiting attendance because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and following all the proper safety procedures.

“We are very thankful and blessed we get to give the kids this opportunity for the graduation,” he said.

The graduation will contain the normal worship, with invocation and closing prayer added Dr. Krause.

