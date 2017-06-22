2017 Spring Semester Illinois College Dean's List

JACKSONVILLE - Adri Ferguson, of Wood River, Ill., was named to the Illinois College Dean's List for Spring 2017.

Ferguson recently completed her first year at Illinois College and is studying international business. She is the daughter of Doug and Wendy Ferguson and a 2016 graduate of Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Candidates for the Illinois College dean's list must complete at least 14 semester hours and post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. All grades must be C or better, and no more than one C grade is allowed.

