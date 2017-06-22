MELHS grad Adri Ferguson named to Illinois College Dean's List
2017 Spring Semester Illinois College Dean's List
JACKSONVILLE - Adri Ferguson, of Wood River, Ill., was named to the Illinois College Dean's List for Spring 2017.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ferguson recently completed her first year at Illinois College and is studying international business. She is the daughter of Doug and Wendy Ferguson and a 2016 graduate of Metro-East Lutheran High School.
Candidates for the Illinois College dean's list must complete at least 14 semester hours and post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. All grades must be C or better, and no more than one C grade is allowed.
More like this: