EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School’s girls had multiple players on spring break vacation Monday afternoon in a home soccer match against Hillsboro and held their own early, but Hillsboro ended up winning 7-0.

“We had several freshmen and sophomores playing, but they gave it a good effort,” said Noah Enke, the MELHS girls soccer coach. “We had seven players out on break today. Hopefully we will start putting things together. The girls show progression. We are only losing three seniors this year, so the future looks good for our program. We just have to work them into playing at the high school level.”

Knights’ goalie Skye Mayberry had 21 saves in the game and she kept a talented Hillsboro team from scoring for 10 minutes at the beginning of the match, Enke said.

MELHS returns to action at 4:30 tonight at Jersey and then will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Breese Central. The next home match for the Knights is April 4 against Staunton.

