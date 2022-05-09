EDWARDSVILLE - Payton Wren, a Metro East Lutheran High School wide receiver, has made a decision to play college football on scholarship at Knox College in Galesburg.

Wren announced his decision at a signing at MELHS late last week. Payton Wrenn is a Metro East Lutheran Male Athlete of the Month.

Beginning senior year the started college football recruiting process started, Wren said. He considered multiple colleges, but in the end, he decided that Knox College was the best fit.

When asked why he chose Knox College, he said: "The field, the weight room, and coaches' interest in me were the key factors in the decision."

Wren will make a transition from 7 on 7 football at MELHS, to the normal 11 on 11 next season. He said the transition will not be hard because he played 11 on 11 football his freshman year at Metro. He will be a slot receiver for Knox College.

Payton said he loved his mentors at MELHS over the past four years.

"I have had a lot of people mentor me here and I grew so much at Metro East Lutheran," he said. "I am glad they transitioned to 7 on 7 and kept the team."

Payton plans to major in exercise science at Knox College.

