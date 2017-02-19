MELHS earns top seed in Mount Olive Regional
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Lutheran carries a 16-13 record and the top seed into the IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional this week.
The Knights are seeded in the Okawville Sectional.
The Knights play a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will face either Father McGivney or Mount Olive winner from Monday night.
METRO EAST LUTHERAN 85, MOUNT OLIVE 48: J.J. Schwartz's 23 points helped Metro East Lutheran to an 85-48 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Friday night.
Noah Coddington had 18 points for MEL in the contest.
