EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Lutheran carries a 16-13 record and the top seed into the IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional this week.

The Knights are seeded in the Okawville Sectional.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights play a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will face either Father McGivney or Mount Olive winner from Monday night.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 85, MOUNT OLIVE 48: J.J. Schwartz's 23 points helped Metro East Lutheran to an 85-48 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Friday night.

Noah Coddington had 18 points for MEL in the contest.

More like this:

Brown Leads With 16 Points, Heard Adds 11, Knights Eliminate Mt. Olive 65-18 In Regional Contest
Feb 25, 2025
BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month: Kaleb Turney Has Made Great Contributions To Knights' Success
Feb 27, 2025
BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month: Suhre Is More Known For Golf, But Makes Positive Contributions To MELHS Basketball Team
Mar 7, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Cahokia, North Greene Capture Boys Regional Wins
Feb 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Jan. 20, 2025
Jan 21, 2025

 