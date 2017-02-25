IHSA CLASS 1A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL FINAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 66, MADISON 63: Metro East Lutheran, a team that continues to improve through the season, now finds themselves heading to the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional next week.

The Knights got 19 points from J.J. Schwartz as MEL eliminated Madison 66-63 in Friday night's IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional final.

The win improved MEL to 18-13 on the year after a 4-11 start to the year; the Trojans were eliminated at 13-16. The Knights will meet with New Berlin in a Okawville semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Carrollton will meet host Okawville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal contest, with the sectional final and a trip to the Jacksonville Supersectional at the Jacksonville Bowl set for 7 p.m. March 3.

Braden Woolsey had 15 points for MEL, with Noah Coddington adding 13 and Demonte Bean 10; Kendall Kennedy led the Trojans with 20 points, with Malique Mason and Cleveland Wilson each scoring nine and Keynan Stanley eight.

