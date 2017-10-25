Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IHSA CLASS 1A METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE - It is down to Metro East Lutheran and Brussels in the MELHS IHSA Class 1A Volleyball Regional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro East Lutheran moved into Thursday's final with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 win over McGivney Catholic at Hooks Gym Thursday. The Knights advanced to the final at 12-23, while the Griffins were eliminated at 11-19.

MEL will take on Brussels, 25-17, 25-22 winners over Mount Olive in Tuesday's other semifinal match, at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into next week's Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional.

Taylor Bradley had nine kills to lead the Knights while Ellen Schulte and Kate Weber added eight kills each; Emily Schwartz added 22 digs for MEL while Sidney Vetter had 34 assists, Weber 10 points with four aces and Schulte seven points and three aces. Mariah Starnes had three kills and Emma Diest two kills for the Griffins, with Caitlyn Pendall adding three kills and five assists and Claire McKee six kills, nine assists and four service aces on the night.

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Monday, April 7, 2025, Boys Roundup: Collinsville Tops CM, Jersey Downs EAWR, Belleville East Wins In Baseball
Apr 9, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - CM Posts Sixth Baseball Win, Tigers Lose, Belleville East and West Triumph
Apr 2, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - July 21-22, 2025
Jul 23, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Hawks Capture 31st Win 9-6 Over Triopia, Jersey Tops Granite City
May 14, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Mar 27, 2025

 