EDWARDSVILLE - Last week was a busy, successful, and historic time for the Metro East Lutheran Knights boys golf team.

On Monday, Roxana hosted a varsity quadrangular match at Belk Park which included East Alton – Wood River, Southwestern Piasa, and the Knights. The Knights, led by Junior Cole Renken who took the match medalist, earned the win with a team score of 200, followed by Southwestern (222) and Roxana (228). EAWR only fielded two golfers. The Knights took scores from Cole Renken (44), Jacob Kober (50), Logan Abbott (51), and Erik Neath (55). Roxana was led by Anderson with a score of 52 and Piasa scoring was anchored by Biciochi with a score of 51.

One night later, the Knights headed to Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo to take on host Gibault and Valmeyer. This was a historic evening for the Knights as they were not only able to field boys varsity and junior varsity team.

“I’m proud of where this Knights boys team is going," MELHS head golf coach Chase Langedorf said. "We are a young team but have several players with prior Varsity experience. We continue to get better each match, improving as a team. These guys are very supportive of one another and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Members of the Knights' boys golf team are being recognized as Male Athletes of the Month for MELHS.

The boys' varsity match was also won by Gibault (168), led by Fabie with an outstanding 39 on the front nine at Acorns. Additional scoring for Gibault included Jackson (41), Wilkens (42), and Schmoll (46). The Knights (213) finished second and were led by Sophomore Jacob Kober, with a personal best 42. Varsity scoring also included Erik Neath (56), Cole Renken (56), and Lucas Lorenz (60). Valmeyer followed with a team score of 279. The Hawks also took the junior varsity match with a team score of 226 compared to the Knights’ 261.

On Wednesday the Knights returned to Belk Park to take on the varsity boys golf teams from Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, and Maryville Christian. The Knights were again victorious, with a season-best 195. The Knights took scores from medalist Cole Renken (43), Jacob Kober (48), Erik Neath (51), and Logan Abbott (53). Lucas Lorenz (54) and Harry Mueller (55) also completed.

Maryville Christian finished second on the night with a 211, with scoring from McAteer (48), Laughin (52), Pfeiffer (54), and DeVary (57), followed by Roxana with a 223 and EAWR with only one golfer.