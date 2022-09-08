EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School Cross Country teams dominated the Twilight Cross Country Meet at Southwestern High School this week, with both the MELHS boys and girls teams finishing in first place.

MELHS freshman Max Weber came in first place in the boys race, setting a course record of 17:01. Grayson Wyatt, a senior, finished in third place, running his fastest race ever at 18:22. Gavin Rodgers, a freshman came in fifth, and J.J. Lostutter, a sophomore, finished eighth. Freshman Jack Shank finished in 12th place.

On the girls side, sophomore Isabelle McLeod finished third, followed by Alison Waller, also a sophomore, in fifth. Junior Mireia Barceló Machado, a foreign exchange student from Spain, finished in seventh. Freshman Thea Ball, senior McKenna Getta, and freshman Kiana Schnare finished within seconds of each other in ninth, tenth and 11th place, respectively.

“The top six MELHS girls finished before any other team had their second runners across the finish line,” said Ruth Thompson, head cross country coach at MELHS. “The entire teams, boys and girls, put in solid performances.”

Among the boys teams, Southwestern came in second, and Greenville finished third.

For the girls, Southwestern came in second, Greenville finished third, and Staunton finished fourth.

“We have a great group of returning runners and have added several new runners,” Thompson said of her team. “All of our runners have been working extremely hard.”

