EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran junior Olivia Halusan has been steadfast in a goal of qualifying for the IHSA girls bowling sectional and her hard work paid off this past weekend.

Halusan joined several other area girls who qualified from the regional at Bowl Haven in Alton this past weekend. She is set this weekend, to perform in her first sectional. Olivia scored a 1,045 overall and was sixth out of the individuals who qualified. She is the first in Metro East Lutheran High School history to qualify for the girls bowling sectional.

"I am excited for it," she said of qualifying for the sectional. "I worked for it for three years and I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity."

She said she found her mark in the sixth game of the regional and that enabled her to move on in the competition.

"I enjoy bowling so much," she said. "I also play volleyball but I enjoy bowling more. I feel a sense of self accomplishment for making my goal."

Olivia's mom, Jennifer, said she also couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

"My husband, Dean, and Jennifer started bowling when she was younger and she began when she was a freshman on the Metro East Lutheran team," she said. "I am extremely proud that she qualified for the sectional."

