MELHS Baseball Seniors Are Recognized As Athletes Of The Month
EDWARDSVILLE - Six Metro East Lutheran High School baseball players are concluding their careers.
Recently the six were honored on Senior Night in a game against Roxana. The boys are recognized as Metro East Lutheran Boys Athletes Of The Month.
The MELHS senior boys are:
Collin Jose
Trevor Pickerell
Tommy Hackethal
Seth Linnenbrink
Nathan Butler
Caiden Downs
The boys play at 4:30 p.m. today at Valmeyer.
MELHS couldn't come back in a 19-8 loss to Roxana on Tuesday at MELHS. Roxana scored 5 runs in the first inning. Despite the loss, the Knights collected 12 hits in the high-scoring game. Senior Hackethal took the loss for the Knights.
Seniors Pickerell, Butler and Hackethal each had multiple hits for the Knights, which seemed like a fitting end to Senior Night. Collin Jose had a triple, and Butler had two doubles.
The seniors and their parents were honored in a ceremony before the game.
