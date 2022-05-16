EDWARDSVILLE - Six Metro East Lutheran High School baseball players are concluding their careers.

Recently the six were honored on Senior Night in a game against Roxana. The boys are recognized as Metro East Lutheran Boys Athletes Of The Month.

The MELHS senior boys are:

Collin Jose

Trevor Pickerell

Tommy Hackethal

Seth Linnenbrink

Nathan Butler

Caiden Downs

The boys play at 4:30 p.m. today at Valmeyer.

MELHS couldn't come back in a 19-8 loss to Roxana on Tuesday at MELHS. Roxana scored 5 runs in the first inning. Despite the loss, the Knights collected 12 hits in the high-scoring game. Senior Hackethal took the loss for the Knights.

Seniors Pickerell, Butler and Hackethal each had multiple hits for the Knights, which seemed like a fitting end to Senior Night. Collin Jose had a triple, and Butler had two doubles.

The seniors and their parents were honored in a ceremony before the game.

