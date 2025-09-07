ROXANA — Mekhi Shorter, a sophomore running back who transferred from East Alton Wood River, is making an immediate impact for the Roxana Shells football team this season.

Through two games, Shorter leads the team with an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game and has scored six rushing touchdowns.

Shorter has carried the ball 21 times for a total of 247 yards, with his longest run covering 44 yards. In last Friday’s game against Red Bud, he recorded eight carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

He is a Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

“I want to make a good example of myself, I want to show everyone I belong here, and help Roxana win,” Shorter said.

As a freshman at East Alton Wood River last year, Shorter played in six games, gaining 144 yards on 16 carries and averaging nine yards per carry.

“Shorter is pretty electric until you see him out there playing varsity football you don’t know what to expect and he has done great for us so far,” Roxana football coach Wade DeVries said.

In addition to football, Shorter competes in track, where he ran the 100-meter and 200-meter events for the Oilers last season.

