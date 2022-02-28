BETHALTO – Hannah Meiser, a junior guard for the CM girl’s basketball team, made it count on the minutes she was in during the Eagles' Sectional Semifinals win over Mount Vernon. Meiser, an extraordinary overall athlete, has been a player CM could count on throughout the girls' 2021-2022 season.

Meiser is one of the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athletes of the Month for CM's spectacular girls' basketball team.

Meiser went in for a quick substitution in the first quarter and scored five quick points. The first thing she did was grab an impressive offensive rebound and banked in back in off the glass. One of the next plays she pulled up and drained a three-pointer. She was clearly fired up after the play.

“It’s just tight situation games like this, I want to go in there and give the spark that my team needs, and I’m really happy that we pulled out the win,” Meiser said after the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Head coach Mike Arbuthnot claimed that his girls weren’t nervous before the game, but Meiser spoke a little differently. “I was nervous all day,” Meiser said while laughing.

CM beat Mount Vernon 57-45 and CM led the entire game. However, things got a little close at the end of the third quarter. CM only had a five-point lead and Mount Vernon was full of momentum.

“I had faith in my team, and I trust them, so I knew that we could hold it off. In tight situations we always find that way to keep it going,” Meiser added.

She may not always get the start, but she does frequently see a lot of minutes on the court. Meiser and her teammates play at 7 p.m. Monday against Mahomet-Seymour in the Highland Super-Sectional.

More like this: