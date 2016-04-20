SPRINGFIELD – Singer, songwriter, producer extraordinaire Meghan Trainor is bringing “The Untouchable Tour” to the 2016 Illinois State Fair this August.

The 20-year-old became a household name in 2014 with her hit song, “All About That Bass.” The song reached number one in 58 countries, including in the United States where it spent eight consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Trainor followed that success with the hit song “Lips Are Movin,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” and more.

Trainor’s music is sometimes considered Pop, but her sound is more commonly referred to as a mix of R&B, pop, doo-wop, and soul. Her musical inspirations include Bruno Mars, Jason Mraz, Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin.

In her short time in the music industry she’s earned four nominations from the American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and 9 nominations, three Grammy nominations including one win, and many other awards.

Ticket prices for each of the shows at the 2016 Illinois State Fair are listed below:



Friday, August 12: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge

Tier 3 – $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Track - $30 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 13: Meghan Trainor / Hailee Steinfeld

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $50

Sunday, August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37

Monday, August 15: TBA

Tuesday, August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64



Wednesday, August 17: KISS

Tier 3 - $49 / Tier 2 - $54 / Tier 1 - $59 / Track $59 / VIP - $74



Thursday, August 18: TBA





Friday, August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40

Saturday, August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54



An on-sale date for the above mentioned acts has not been set at this time.



More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Illinois State Fair are Aug. 12-21.

