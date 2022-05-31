Megan Klaas Named Director Of Credentialing At Centerstone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, has promoted Megan Klaas to director of credentialing for its operations in Illinois and Tennessee. Previously operations director for Centerstone’s Illinois operations, Klaas joined Centerstone in 2017 as a credentialing manager.

In her new role, Klaas leads all credentialing operations in both Illinois and Tennessee, producing high level results in a fast paced, high volume environment. Klaas manages external and internal communications that foster expedited and accountable credentialing processes. Also, Klaas oversees all of the credentialing functions from expedited application management to health plan and regulatory compliance to day-to-day management of the overall effective credentialing process and database and analytics management.

“We are very happy for Megan and her new role at Centerstone. Since joining us in 2017, Megan has made a positive impact on Illinois in many areas, including health and safety, physician management, and licensing processes,” said Anne Tyree, chief operating officer for Illinois at Centerstone.

Klaas, a Wood River resident, began as director of credentialing for Illinois and Tennessee on May 28.

“I began my time with Centerstone leading our credentialing processes in our Illinois operations and I am excited to expand my passion for credentialing for the benefit of more of Centerstone's operations,” Klaas said.



About Centerstone



Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

