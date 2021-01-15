CHICAGO – The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to roll with a jackpot of an estimated $750 million up for grabs tonight. If won, this would be the second largest prize ever in the Mega Millions game’s history, and the largest prize ever won in Illinois.

A Chicago local won $1 million in the Mega Millions draw on Tuesday, but is yet to come forward and claim their prize. The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 2341 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

The retail champion who sold Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions ticket is Krunal Patel, the owner of the 7-Eleven location in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood. The doors to the 7-Eleven recently opened in August, and Patel says it’s been quite a warm welcome to the neighborhood and a wish come true for the store.

Patel said, “What makes me happy, and my favorite part of selling Illinois Lottery tickets, is that these lottery wins give someone else a chance to live a better life and help make their dreams come true. I tell my customers if you win, I win.”

Retailers receive a selling bonus when a winning ticket is sold in their store, which helps to support local businesses.

“I plan to use this selling bonus as an opportunity to invest in my employees and customers,” says Patel. “My employees will receive a bonus, especially the one who sold the winning ticket and I will throw a customer appreciation party - when guidelines allow. I want our customers to see how much we want to be a part of this community and thank them for supporting us, especially during this time of Covid.”

There is now an estimated $1.39 billion in jackpot prizes to be won across both Mega Millions and Powerball. This is only the second time in the history of these games that both jackpots have simultaneously rolled with jackpots over $600 million.

Throughout the month of January, the Illinois Lottery is giving players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball tickets for the current draw in-store one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

As both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow, so does excitement across the state. The Illinois Lottery would like to remind all players to play it safe if going in-store.

When purchasing tickets in-store, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to practice safe social-distancing and adhere to the retailer’s agreed safety measures.

Here are a few tips for playing safe from The Illinois Lottery:

Wear a mask

Maintain a 6-foot distance

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Wash your hands.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tomorrow on Saturday, January 16 at 9:59pm CT. The Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $550 million.

