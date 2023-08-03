CHICAGO – Once again, Mega Millions mania is sweeping all across Illinois as the jackpot balloons to a staggering $1.25 billion for Friday night’s drawing.

If won, it would be the fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the sixth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Last July, a whopping $1.337 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was won in Illinois. Two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois, and at the time, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

To celebrate this Friday’s $1.25 billion jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge’ – giving players a chance to win 1,200 free Mega Millions tickets at one of the top 10 ‘lucky’ lottery stores in Illinois.

Players can join in on the fun at Shell Food Mart, located at 210 E. Ogden Ave. in Hinsdale from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, August 4.

