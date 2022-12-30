CHICAGO – If you’re dreaming of striking it rich - the Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $640 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its 20-year history.

If a player wins tonight’s massive grand prize, it would be the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 and the sixth largest in the game’s history.

Earlier this year, a staggering $1.34 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was won in Illinois. Two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

And If you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe Seek professional financial and legal advice Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night with the next draw taking place tonight, December 30 at 10 p.m.

