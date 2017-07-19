CHICAGO — Mega Millions interest throughout the region and Illinois will be rising to high levels for the Friday drawing as the jackpot has swelled to $248 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Saturday, April 28.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, July 18, drawing were – 08 - 12 - 23 - 51 - 73 – and the Mega Ball number was 06. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 64,400 prizes, ranging from $4 to $5,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $248 million (cash option of $153 million)

Jackpots start at $15 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

