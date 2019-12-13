CHICAGO — Did you know Friday the 13th can be a lucky day for Mega Millions players? In the game’s history, six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on Friday the 13th. In the last five Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawings, more than 175,000 prizes have been won in Illinois.

This Friday the 13th, the Mega Millions jackpot is at its highest amount since early June. Illinois players have the chance to win an estimated $340 million jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing taking place at 10 p.m. Friday, December 13.

The estimated $340 million jackpot is the largest Friday the 13th jackpot in the game’s history.

With eight other prize options ranging from $2 to $1 million, players don’t have to hit the jackpot to cash in on Mega Millions! Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions and all Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players also can purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com or at nearly 7,200 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $340 million; cash option of $230.8 million

Jackpots start at $40 million – this is the largest jackpot for Mega Millions since June 2019

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

