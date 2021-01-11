CHICAGO–The jackpot keeps rolling and rising, and now the Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing!

If won, it would be the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the eighth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history.

The top five Mega Millions jackpots ever won in the U.S. are listed below:

Rank

Jackpot

Where won

When

1

$1.537 billion

South Carolina

October 2018

2

$646 million

Shared by three players from Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland

March 2012

3

$648 million

Shared by two players from California and Georgia

December 2013

4

$543 million

Won by an 11-member office pool in California

July 2018

5

$536 million

Indiana

July 2016

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night with the next draw taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m. (CT).

