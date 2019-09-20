CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $211 million jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 12, 15, 30, 50 and 65, and the Mega Ball number was 1. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 22,300 prizes, ranging from $2 to $2,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players also can purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com or at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

Article continues after sponsor message

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $211 million; cash option of $143 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday



About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: