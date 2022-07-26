CHICAGO – The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight and the jackpot has grown again - and is now a whopping $830 million.

There are multiple ways to play, so whether you're at home or on the go, it's never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun by purchasing a Mega Millions ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in-store at any one of over 7,000 retailers across the State or online via the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app.

Every Mega Millions ticket is a chance to win - and a chance to dream. Earlier today, the Illinois Lottery shared suggestions for ways to spend a mind-boggling, life-changing windfall. What's your dream?

The Illinois Lottery encourages all of its players to play responsibly. Play for fun, not for funds; and set a budget and stick to it. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place tonight at 10 p.m. (CT). Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $23 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit illinoislottery.com.

