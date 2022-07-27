Mega Millions Jackpot Now $1,025,000,000 - Only Fourth U.S. Jackpot To Reach Over $1 Billion.

CHICAGO - The Mega Millions jackpot is now an incredible $1.025 billion for the next drawing on Friday night.

While the jackpot rolled in last night's Mega Millions drawing, an Illinois Lottery player woke up this morning as a millionaire after matching all five numbers.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to claim their prize. For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, visit Illinois.Lottery/winning

Only three jackpots over $1 billion have ever been won in the U.S.

A $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was won by three tickets bought in California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket bought in South Carolina in 2018

A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket in Michigan in 2021.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, July 29 at 10 p.m (CT).

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all of its players to play responsibly. Play for fun, not for funds; and set a budget and stick to it. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com

More like this: