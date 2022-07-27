Mega Millions Jackpot Now $1,025,000,000 - Only Fourth U.S. Jackpot To Reach Over $1 Billion
CHICAGO - The Mega Millions jackpot is now an incredible $1.025 billion for the next drawing on Friday night.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
While the jackpot rolled in last night's Mega Millions drawing, an Illinois Lottery player woke up this morning as a millionaire after matching all five numbers.
The $1 million winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142.
The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to claim their prize. For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, visit Illinois.Lottery/winning
Only three jackpots over $1 billion have ever been won in the U.S.
- A $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was won by three tickets bought in California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016
- A $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket bought in South Carolina in 2018
- A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket in Michigan in 2021.
The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, July 29 at 10 p.m (CT).
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
The Illinois Lottery encourages all of its players to play responsibly. Play for fun, not for funds; and set a budget and stick to it. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com
More like this: