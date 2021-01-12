CHICAGO — Overnight the Mega Millions jackpot for the draw on Tuesday, January 12 has soared again and is now an estimated $615 million.

As Illinois residents continue to stay at home and work from home, many lottery players are finding another way to stay connected - by dreaming together through a ‘virtual’ lottery pool.

And if their numbers come up, they’ll be joining a long list of lottery pool winners - including a group of 12 co-workers from Chicago, Illinois who won $118 million with Mega Millions back in May 2012.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $615 million and the Powerball jackpot at $550 million, Illinois Lottery players now have $1.165 billion in prizes to play for. This is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018 and only the second time ever that both games have simultaneously had jackpots on offer larger than $500 million.

It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night with the next draw taking place tonight, Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played every Wednesday and Saturday night with the next draw taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 13, at 10 p.m. (CT).

