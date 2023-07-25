CHICAGO – The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to $820 million for tonight’s drawing – giving Illinois Lottery players another chance at becoming an overnight multi-millionaire.

If someone wins tonight’s massive jackpot - it would be the fifth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Last July, a staggering $1.34 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was won in Illinois. Two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois, and at the time, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

So far this year, four Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Anyone could be next - all you need is a ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

And if you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe Seek professional financial and legal advice Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

