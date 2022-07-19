Mega Millions Jackpot At $530 Million - Top 10 Biggest Jackpot Prize Up For Grabs
CHICAGO - The Mega Millions jackpot is now over the half billion dollar mark, with an estimated top prize of $530 million up for grabs in the next drawing tonight Tuesday, July 19.
If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the U.S. in the history of the game!
An Illinois Lottery player is in the top 10 charts for Mega Millions jackpots struck.
In March 2012, three tickets bought in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland all matched the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball to scoop the top prize. The total jackpot on offer of $646 million was split between the three tickets and an Illinois resident walked away with just over $215 million.
Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. (CT). Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Illinois residents who are 18 and older can play Mega Millions at any of the over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retail locations across the State or online on the Illinois Lottery’s website IllinoisLottery.com or mobile app.
Background
Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots won
Rank
Date
Amount
Location
1
Oct. 2018
$1.5 billion
South Carolina
2
Jan. 2021
$1 billion
Michigan
3
Mar. 2012
$646 million
Kansas
Illinois
Maryland
4
Dec. 2013
$648 million
California
Georgia
5
Jul. 2018
$543 million
California
6
Jul. 2016
$536 million
Indiana
7
Mar. 2018
$533 million
New Jersey
8
Jun. 2019
$522 million
California
9
May 2021
$516 million
Pennsylvania
10
Jan. 2018
$451 million
Florida
