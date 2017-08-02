CHICAGO — The Mega Millions jackpot fever will continue to spread throughout the area the rest of this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $323 million for Friday’s drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won Friday, April 28.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, August 1, drawing were – 20 - 22 - 52 - 57 – 73 – and the Mega Ball number was 07. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, a gas station in Alsip sold a 1,000,000 winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Speedway, 5320 W. 127th Street, and matched the first five numbers. Illinois players won more than 95,000 prizes, ranging from $1 to $5,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $323 million (cash option of $199 million)

Jackpots start at $15 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday



