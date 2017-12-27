CHICAGO — There will be a lot of activity at area convenience stores and other places to purchase Mega Millions heading to the weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled last night to $306 million for Friday’s drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on October 13th. The other multi-state Lottery game, Powerball, stood at $337 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were – 10 - 12 - 20 - 38 - 41 – and the Mega Ball number was 25. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 26,400 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $306 million; cash option of $191 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:305,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

