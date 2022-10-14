Mega Millions And Powerball Jackpots Approach Combined $1 Billion
CHICAGO - Illinois Lottery players have two chances to become a mega-millionaire this weekend as the multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, approach a combined jackpot of $1 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing now stands at $494 million- the second-largest jackpot of 2022, while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $454 million - the game’s largest since April 2022.
Just two months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history, was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.
In addition to the historic billion-dollar jackpot, four other Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions and five players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball so far this year.
In total, Mega Millions and Powerball players have purchased over 4.5 million winning tickets and won nearly $1.38 billion in prizes in 2022 in Illinois.
With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, October 14, and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday, October 15 at 9:59 p.m. (CT).
The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids - never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.