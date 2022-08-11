Meet The Principal: Jayson Baker - Wilson 1-2 Education Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Jayson Baker is in first year as Principal at Wilson 1-2 Education Center in Granite City and is featured in our segment of #MeetthePrincipal. A native of Freeburg, Ill., Baker talks about his excitement to return to a building, where he spent the past 16 years in education, and what his vision is for Wilson. Away from the office, Baker enjoys being outside and spending time with his family. Article continues after sponsor message VIDEO:https://youtu.be/_DZqESm8-bs More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending