Medicare's open enrollment and SHIP counseling is available
EDWARDSVILLE - Medicare’s open enrollment period runs this year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Free Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment only at Edwardsville Township office.
Call (618) 656-0292 to schedule an appointment. Medicare Enrollment Events at the Main Street Community Center are set at 1003 Main St., Edwardsville, by walk-in only:
Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 6 - 1 to 3 p.m.
A Senior Health Insurance Program counselor from Edwardsville Township will be on hand to answer your questions and assist with enrollment.
