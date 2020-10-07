



SPRINGFIELD – Family physicians in several Illinois communities are hosting students from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine through October 23. The students are participating in the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program.

Rebecca Griffon, daughter of daughter of David and Myra Griffon of Godfrey, is the guest of Timothy Lyons, MD, at Illini Medical Associates in Jerseyville, in the program.

The experience provides an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of an experienced physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship experience. They will graduate from medical school in May 2022, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice. Since 1981, 2,720 students have participated in the program, which is offered by the school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

The mission of SIU School of Medicine is to optimize the health of the people of central and southern Illinois through education, patient care, research and service to the community. SIU Medicine, the health care practice of the school of medicine, includes clinics and offices with more than 300 providers caring for patients throughout the region. An international leader in medical education, the school is based in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois. Since 1975, 3,024 physicians have earned SIU medical degrees. For information, call SIU Medicine’s main number, 217-545-8000, or visit siumed.edu.



Other Preceptor Students

Article continues after sponsor message

David Edelstein, son of Mark and Amy Edelstein of Colorado Springs, Co., is the guest of Patrick Zimmerman, MD, with Family Medicine Associates in Collinsville.

Nicholas Fiore, son of Peter and Madelyn Fiore of Belleville, is the guest of David

LeBeau, MD, with SIHF Healthcare West in Belleville.

Madison Frerker, daughter of Chris and Amber Frerker of Nashville, is the guest of Clare Williams, MD, with Murphysboro Health Center.

Carlos Garcia, spouse of Kaitlyn Garcia and son of Juan and Silvia Garcia of Pleasant Plains, is the guest of Christopher Martinek, MD, with Springfield Clinic Wabash.

Matt Mannion, son of Michael and Michelle Mannion of Springfield, is the guest of SIU Center for Family Medicine in Decatur.

Harvey Stephens II, son of Harvey and Mary Beth Stephens of Springfield, is the guest of Kim Schoenburg, MD, at Springfield Clinic Family Practice.

Katlyn Woolford, daughter of Alan and Donna Ford of Salem, is the guest of Christina Scheibler-Ventress, MD, with Memorial Physicians Services of Chatham.

More like this: