ALTON - Medical Imaging won the Alton Memorial Hospital People Team's Gingerbread House contest Dec. 16 with their version of a "Ginger Beach House."

Tyler Spagnola holds the winning entry on the right, while Jayme Spainhoward holds the gift basket of baking items prepared by Bob Menichino as the department's prize.

Sylvia Markham, Lisa Harmon and Jennifer Percy of Medical Imaging also contributed to the winning design, which included icing, brown sugar, cookies, pretzels, chocolate and other ingredients for a scene that feels a bit warmer than our current weather. Thanks to the other departments who entered the contest.

Money raised in the voting benefited the AMH Chaplain's Fund.