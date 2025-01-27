ATV Accident

EAST ALTON — The East Alton Fire Department responded to an ATV accident on Lakeside Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, where they found an individual with injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the situation and determined that the injuries warranted additional medical assistance. The ATV accident was a single-vehicle incident.

A medical helicopter was subsequently requested to facilitate the patient's transport to a hospital.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said a male and female were on the ATV at the beginning and the vehicle overturned. The ATV overturned on the male. The 911 call was made and after that East Alton Fire and East Alton Police arrived. The male was transported to the Olin-Winchester parking lot to be airlifted.

Quigley said the reports said the man had a hematoma to the head and a possible left arm injury. Air Evac Medical Helicopter landed in the nearby Olin-Winchester parking lot and transported the victim to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.

The specific details regarding the extent of the injuries or the circumstances surrounding the accident have not been disclosed.

