JERSEYVILLE - The name Medford and successful business operations are one in the same in Jerseyville and throughout Jersey County.

Medford Bicycles & Sporting Goods is one of the components of the family business and it is going strong with Christmas shopping season ahead. The bike shop and sporting goods part of the business has been in existence since the 1970s. The bicycles and sporting goods part of the business is located at 608 State Highway 16 in Jerseyville.

Jake Medford is a manager with the Bicycles & Sporting Goods part of the family business. Ron and Jake Medford can both be found frequently in that part of the operation. For Jake, this is something he wanted to do since he was a young man. He said one of the things he enjoys most each day is working with family.

Medford Oil Company was established in 1949. Doors were originally opened by Ernest Medford as a Standard Oil Agent, and in 1970s Ron Medford took over the family business and became a jobber. Medford Oil offers a variety of products and services for the farm, home and industry. The BP locations in Grafton and Jerseyville are also a part of Medford Oil. Ron Medford is very active in the operations of all the locations. His son, Eldon, and grandson, Jake, are managers at the convenience stores and Jake is always busy with the bike shop/sporting goods store.

The Medford family businesses operate with a common goal: “To provide the best products with the highest quality of customer service,” Jake Medford said. “We sell Schwinn, GT, Giant, Eastern and Redline Bikes. Our full service department can also fix any make or model of any bicycle. We also carry sporting goods for all sports.

“Before you go out to ride, have us tune up your bike and make sure everything is working properly. You may not be thinking of a bike ride in this weather – but when you do, think of Medford. We repair all makes and models.

“We do not stop there, anything you need for every sport – can be found at Medford’s. Prepare your athlete for the upcoming season right here. You will find our pricing competitive to the big box stores, but we add that small town touch. We know we are selling quality and we know what is going out the door. We are very proud of what we sell.”

Right now through Dec. 31, Medford has Year End Inventory Clearance with up to 40 percent off all bicycles and other sporting goods in stock.

“Make your Christmas shopping easy, shop local, shop Medford’s,” Jake Medford said. “All purchases come with free 30-day checkup. Our bikes will not fit in a stocking, but they always deliver holiday cheer.”

The Medford family loves the Christmas season and has been busy recently decorating to spread the holiday cheer.

“It is a blessing they come to work see my grandfather, uncle and other family members coming in the door,” Jake Medford said. “It is enjoyable to see them and talk about things.”

For more, call 618) 498-5005. The Medford website is at medfordoilco.com.

