ALTON - Med Resources wants to let the public know that it remains open despite a serious accident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The business itself remains open except for the retail showroom, where the bulk of the accident occurred, which is closed.

Med Resources Manager Chris Nicholson said the crash was shocking. The vehicle struck with such force a piece of the license plate of the car wrapped around a pole. The vehicle smashed through windows and bent the frame of the showroom and caused other structural damages to the building. Jun Construction is in charge of the repair operation for the building, Nicholson said.

The building has already been shored up in a structural sense and Nicholson said it will take between three to six months to completely finish the changes that have to occur. Nicholson said only about 10 percent of the Med Resources business takes place in the showroom.

“I got the call at 3:30 the morning of Aug. 6 that someone had gone through our showroom floor in a vehicle,” she said. “We had to digest things and work to fix the building structurally and clean up the glass. We want the community to know we are still open. Many people come here for specific things and we want them to know we are still open but we want to keep them safe. We want them to be safe when they come here and follow directions to park in the parking lot, then enter through a side door and either Sheila or one of our employees will greet them and take care of them. The showroom is not open.”

Med Resources has been in existence since 2013 and is a prominent Alton business. Nicholson said Jun Construction has been “fabulous” in shoring up the building work and will be the contractor on all the fixes.

Med Resources is a full-line home medical equipment provider that is focused on meeting the needs of all its patients. This includes items from orthopedic bracing and mobility equipment to nutrition products and respiratory care with a well-trained staff.

The motto of Med Resources is to "create better lives and outcomes for their clients through a standard of excellence in all we do and a culture based on love, care and understanding."

“Our main concern is that our employees and customers are safe,” Nicholson said. “We are a business with a lot of local people and we are proud of that. We are thankful we have been able to keep it open. Only 10 percent of our business is in the retail showroom, we do a lot of work throughout our communities with our different programs with medical equipment and more.”

Mainly, Nicholson said she was thankful everyone was safe and not working at the time of the accident and that they have been able to keep the building open for the employees and customers.

"We are thankful no one was in the building at the time of the accident," Nicholson said.

For more information, contact Med Resources at (618) 466-5632.

