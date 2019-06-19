MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to recruit workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census. On Saturday, July 13, the MCUL is hosting an Information & Application Session from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. During the session, attendees will learn more about working for the U.S. Census and get hands on help with applying.

The Census Bureau has already begun recruiting and hiring hundreds of thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census – often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization. Jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. All males must register with Selective Service at www.sss.gov before applying.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We understand the many ways in which 2020 Census data can impact our area,” says Krista Miller, MCUL Coordinator. “Participating in the 2020 Census is a civic duty and we are excited to partner with the Census Bureau to offer our residents the opportunity to earn extra income while helping our community.”



Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the 2020 Census Information & Application Session on July 13. For additional information regarding the session, contact the MCUL at (618) 463-1906.

About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: